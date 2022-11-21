 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Average housing prices up by 5% across 8 cities: Report

Moneycontrol News
Nov 21, 2022 / 05:18 PM IST

Pune saw highest price increase, at about 7 percent, followed by Bengaluru at 6 percent.

Owing to rising input costs and a significant recovery in demand, average house prices have increased by about 5 percent since the beginning of 2022, according to a report by PropTiger.

Pune saw the highest price increase, at about 7 percent, followed by Bengaluru at 6 percent.

The report said the average prices of residential properties in primary markets across eight cities stood at Rs 6,600 - Rs 6,800 per square feet. The prices have appreciated by nearly 5 percent from Rs 6,300 - Rs 6,500 sq ft since the end of the December quarter.

"While the weighted average prices have risen marginally (5-6 percent) across the top cities, they have risen at a higher rate in key micro markets of major cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Gurugram," the report added.

In Q3 2022, average prices for new supply and existing inventory across the top eight cities appreciated by 3 percent to 13 percent, compared to the same period in the previous year.

Ankita Sood, Head of Research at PropTiger.com, Housing.com and Makaan.com, said, “Our insights suggest that nearly 58 percent of the potential homebuyers are looking for ready-to-move-in properties. Interestingly, with only 21 percent of the current unsold inventory (7.8 lakhs) in the ready-to-move-in segment, developers are now charging a premium for this segment and properties nearing completion.”

Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News|Moneycontrol News