Avalon Tech's Rs 865-crore IPO opens for subscription on April 3

Ravindra Sonavane
Mar 25, 2023 / 08:49 AM IST

Avalon Tech IPO: The electronic manufacturing services company has cut its IPO size to Rs 865 crore from Rs 1,025 crore. The offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 320 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth up to Rs 545 crore

Total order book increased to Rs 1190.25 crore as of Nov 2022 from Rs 857.87 crore in FY22.

Electronic manufacturing services company Avalon Technologies Ltd’s Rs 865-crore initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on April 3.

The firm cut the IPO size to Rs 865 crore from Rs 1,025 crore. The IPO, which will close on April 6, consists of a fresh issue of Rs 320 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth Rs 545 crore.

Kunhamed Bicha will offer shares worth up to Rs 131 crore for sale, TP Imbichammad Rs 16 crore; Mariyam Bicha up to Rs 10 crore and Anand Kumar and Luquman Veedu Ediyanam will each tender shares worth up to Rs 75.50 crore while Seshu Kumar will offer Rs 65 crore worth of shares.

Anchor investors' bidding will open on March 31.