Auto Expo 2023 | Ethanol value chain, aluminium-based EV battery to make debut today

Jan 13, 2023 / 06:15 AM IST

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will be inaugurating the Ethanol Pavilion, featuring oil marketing companies such as IndianOil, BPCL and others. The pavilion will showcase developments on ethanol-blended fuel.

An aluminium-based electric vehicle battery as well as the entire ethanol value chain players will make a grand debut at the 16th edition of Auto Expo-The Motor Show on January 13.

Besides, several two-wheeler manufacturers will also showcase their flex-fuel prototypes at the Auto Expo.

Till now, the motor show has witnessed Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Maruti Suzuki India showcasing multiple technologies including flex-fuel four-wheelers.

These FFVs (flex-fuel vehicles) are modified versions of current vehicles that can run both on pure gasoline and ethanol-blended petrol.

“This is the first time that ‘flex’ fuel vehicles will be shown. Besides, the sugar industry, which produces ethanol, will be participating in the show. We will also have oil marketing companies participating. The entire value chain of ethanol will be showcased at the event,” said SIAM’s Director General Rajesh Menon.