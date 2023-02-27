 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Australia's Deakin University to be first foreign varsity to set up campus in India: Report

Feb 27, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST

Deakin is ranked 266th in the QS World University Rankings (Image: Shutterstock)

Deakin University, one of Australia's top-ranked institutions, is set to become the first foreign varsity to set up its campus in India, according to a  report on February 27.

Deakin's Indian campus will be located in Gujarat's GIFT City, The Indian Express report said, adding that an official announcement is likely to be made on March 8, when Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will visit Ahmedabad.

The university has already filed its application with the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), which regulates GIFT City, to establish the campus and begins operations from 2024, sources told the newspaper. The first batch of students to be admitted will be for postgraduate courses, they added.

