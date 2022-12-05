 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ATC not sure that Vodafone Idea will be able to clear dues in January

PTI
Dec 05, 2022 / 09:24 PM IST

Mobile tower company American Tower Corporation (ATC) on Monday expressed uncertainty around Vodafone Idea's intent to clear its dues by January.

Last month, shareholders of debt-ridden Vodafone Idea have approved issuing shares worth Rs 1,600 crore to ATC Telecom Infrastructure -- Indian arm of ATC-- on a preferential basis to settle dues of the infrastructure vendor by converting the due amount into equity, if the amount remained unpaid in 18 months.

During the September 2022 quarter, ATC's largest customer in India Vodafone Idea (VIL) indicated that it would make a partial payment of its contractual amounts owed to the company under tenant leases for the remainder of 2022, including amounts owed for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

During the September quarter, the shortfall in payments from VIL totalled approximately USD 48 million (about Rs 392 crore).

"We have deferred recognition of revenue on the shortfall amount until payment is received. Recognition of revenue on any future shortfalls in payment of contractual amounts will be similarly deferred.

"Based on indications from VIL, we expect to defer recognition of a similar amount for the three months ended December 31, 2022, pending resolution. VIL has communicated its intent to fulfil the full amount of its contractual obligations commencing January 1, 2023, although no assurance can be given that this will occur," ATC said in a SEC (Securities Exchange Commission) filing.