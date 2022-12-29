 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Are we going to continue a food subsidy that extends to 66 percent of the population? Questions Montek Singh Ahluwalia

N Mahalakshmi
Dec 29, 2022 / 03:13 PM IST

Instead, food and fertilizer subsidies should be converted into cash transfers, Montek Singh Ahluwalia tells Moneycontrol.

India needs to consider converting food and fertilizer subsidies into cash transfers amid the burgeoning bill, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, the former deputy chairman of the erstwhile planning commission said.

“I think we should put on the agenda that are we going to continue a food subsidy that extends to 66 percent of the population at a time that we are targeting to become a middle-income country?” Ahluwalia told Moneycontrol in an interview.

Rather, it makes more sense to increase the food subsidy for, let’s say, the bottom 40 percent and get rid of the food subsidy for the others, Ahluwalia, who was one of the key people behind the 1991 reforms which ushered in economic opening and reforms in India, said.

Replacing subsidies with cash transfers would allow the recipients to choose what they seek to spend on.

Ahluwalia does not expect the finance minister to announce any changes on the “highly controversial” issues of food and fertilizer subsidy in the budget but wants a debate to be initiated on the issues.