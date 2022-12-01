 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Are unlimited and no-questions-asked leave policies working?

Abhishek Sahu
Dec 01, 2022 / 11:18 AM IST

HR platform Namely analysed data from over 125,000 employees and found that the unlimited vacation option was under-utilised. Employees with unlimited leave policies take 13 days off a year versus 15 for those with traditional paid time off.

HR experts say companies are engaged in a race to differentiate themselves and attract top talent and reduce dropout. They say these policies are often good for employer branding. (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

COVID-19 disrupted multiple Human Resources (HR) policies, including that relating to employees' time off. While multinational companies offered special COVID-19 and mental health leave, startups turned innovative by adding the word “unlimited” to leave.

Generally, an unlimited leave policy allows employees to take as much time off as they want as long as it does not interfere with their assigned duties. The mechanism depends on the company and its policy, but the general idea is to promote flexibility.

Experts say this is the need of the hour because Indian employees are too shy of availing leave. According to staffing firm Randstad India, 35-40 percent of Indian employees do not take leave and around 25 percent avoid it due to FOMO -- fear of missing out -- at work.

HR platform Namely analysed data from over 125,000 employees and found that the concept of an unlimited vacation was under-utilised. Employees with unlimited leave take 13 days off a year versus 15 for those with traditional paid time off.

So, is the ‘unlimited leaves policy’ working?

