Appraisals amidst layoffs: How to tread the crucial path of justifying expectations

Abhishek Sahu
Feb 28, 2023 / 01:17 PM IST

Moneycontrol interacted with a few experts to understand if it would be wise to demand an appraisal, the expectation a candidate should have from the managers, and how to justify self-assessments.

According to the 28th Annual Salary Increase Survey in India by the firm, merit salary increases – based on individual performances – are projected to be steady at 7.8 percent.

Amidst the mass layoffs, hiring freeze and economic slowdown, employees across India Inc are awaiting the crucial appraisal season. Usually, March would allow employees to present their achievements so far and set new goals for the year ahead.

However, it's easier said than done. Apart from filling out a few forms, the most critical is the discussion with the reporting manager, who, eventually, justifies or rejects your prospective appraisal.

This round becomes significant in light of the global headwinds, which career experts think will be highly leveraged by employers to offer less or in some cases delay appraisals.

