 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Apple’s first India store 'Apple BKC' will be one of its most sustainable in the world

Vikas SN & Debangana Ghosh
Apr 17, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST

The Apple BKC store will have more than 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages.

Apple previewed Apple BKC, its first Apple store in India, on April 17, a day before its official inauguration.

The store, which is located in Mumbai’s bustling Bandra Kurla Complex financial, arts, and entertainment district, will be one of the company’s most sustainable stores yet, it said.

“Apple BKC is a reflection of Mumbai’s vibrant culture and brings together the best of Apple in a beautiful, welcoming space for connection and community,” Apple's senior vice president of retail Deirdre O'Brien said in a statement.

“At Apple, our customers are at the center of everything we do, and our teams are excited to celebrate this wonderful moment with them as we open our first retail store in India,” she said.