Apple supplier in India begins manufacture of AirPods components for export: Bloomberg

Moneycontrol News
Jan 30, 2023 / 12:17 PM IST

Apple is expanding its production in India to reduce its reliance on China, where US trade restrictions and Covid-related disruptions have made manufacturing more risky.

A major Apple Inc. supplier has begun making components for AirPods in India - a significant step in the US tech giant’s push to expand production in the country, according to a Bloomberg report. The Indian unit of Jabil Inc. has begun shipping AirPods enclosures, or plastic bodies, to China and Vietnam, where the wireless earphones are assembled, the report added.

The India output has thus far been limited to the iPhone, making AirPods the second Apple product now partially manufactured in the country.