 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

Yulu joins hands with Bajaj to launch new rental scooter models, plans to deploy 50K e-scooters by 2023-end

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Feb 27, 2023 / 07:21 PM IST

Yulu is now looking to raise funds via debt and is in need of another $500 million in the next three years as it plans to deploy 1 million e-scooters in the next 3-4 years.

Yulu Cofounders

Shared rental e-scooter startup Yulu has joined hands with top two-and three-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto to launch new models of e-scooters Miracle GR & DeX GR for retail and commercial uses, respectively.

“Together with Bajaj Auto, we are setting a new benchmark in urban mobility by ensuring affordable access to the best-in-class ride, while taking pioneering steps towards green commuting”, said Amit Gupta - Co-founder & CEO, Yulu.

Yulu is planning to deploy around 50,000 e-scooters across India mainly in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru by the end of 2023 as it targets 10X growth in revenues by the end of the year.

This comes nearly six months after the e-scooter rental startup raised around $82 million in its Series B funding round led by Magna International Inc. Yulu is now looking to raise funds via debt and is in need of another $500 million in the next three years as it plans to deploy 1 million vehicles in the next 3-4 years.