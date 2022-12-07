Start planning for a profitable new year: Invest in FD and get returns up to 7.95% p.a.

A fixed deposit (FD) is one of the safest investment instruments that help you grow your corpus reliably to achieve your financial goals. Though there are several financial institutions offering attractive FD rates but always choose a partner that offers safety and attractive FD rates. One such institution is Bajaj Finance. Bajaj Finance fixed deposit offers an interest rate of up to 7.95% and carries CRISIL’s FAAA/Stable rating and ICRA’s MAAA (stable) rating.

Investing in a Bajaj Finance FD is hassle-free and makes your investment journey easy and comfortable. So, start your New Year 2023 on the right foot and check out how FD rates of 7.95% p.a. can grow your wealth in no time.

Earn returns with lucrative fixed deposit interest rates

The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers you generous returns courtesy of higher FD rates that run up to 7.95% p.a. Below table will help you to understand how your returns pan out over a varying period with interest payouts at maturity.

For senior citizen investors for a tenure of 60 months:

Investment amount Interest rate (p.a.) Tenor (in months) Interest earned Total earnings Rs. 2,00,000 7.75% 60 Rs. 90,480 Rs. 2,90,480 Rs. 5,00,000 7.75% 60 Rs. 2,26,200 Rs. 7,26,200

Disclaimer: These results were calculated using the Bajaj Finance FD calculator

For non-senior investors for a tenor of 36 months:

Investment amount Interest rate (p.a.) Tenor (in months) Interest earned Total earnings Rs. 2,00,000 7.50% 36 Rs. 48,459 Rs. 2,48,459 Rs. 5,00,000 7.50% 36 Rs. 1,21,148 Rs. 6,21,148

Disclaimer: These results were calculated using the Bajaj Finance FD calculator

As a senior citizen, you can avail of better FD rates and get the same benefit by staying invested for a longer duration and waiting until maturity to access your earnings. But that’s not all. Bajaj Finance offers a hike in FD rates for special tenures of 15, 18, 22, 30, 33, 39, and 44 months.

Here’s an example:

Investor type Investment amount Interest rate (p.a.) Tenor (in months) Interest earned Total earnings Normal citizen Rs. 5,00,000 7.70% 44 Rs. 1,56,288 Rs. 6,56,288 Senior citizen Rs. 5,00,000 7.95% 44 Rs. 1,61,891 Rs. 6,61,891

Disclaimer: These results were calculated using the Bajaj Finance FD calculator

Invest easily, with end-to-end online process

Now you don’t need to visit a branch and submit multiple documents to open a fixed deposit account with Bajaj Finance. All you have to do is opt for an online application to start your FD immediately.



Begin by filling out the online application form



Share your mobile number and OTP



Choose the details of your FD investment



Enter your KYC details and upload the documents



Read the declaration and consent to the terms and conditions



Proceed to transfer the deposit amount using net banking, NEFT/RTGS or UPI

That’s all it takes. Once your payment and documents are verified, your online fixed deposit will be booked, and you’ll get an acknowledgement and an e-receipt.

Compound your earnings with the auto-renewal facility

Bajaj Finance offers you a convenient way of renewing your deposit once the maturity date arrives. With the auto-renewal facility, which you can opt for at the time of booking your fixed deposit, you can continue your investment for another term and thereby benefit from renewal bonuses. Since no manual intervention is required, you do not have to worry about missing the renewal date or submitting a new set of documents to enjoy the power of compounding!

Achieve timely liquidity to meet all your goals With the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, you can effectively plan and manage your life's goals by opting for interest payouts periodically or at maturity. Periodic payouts are helpful in case you have recurring expenses that you need to meet every now and then. On the other hand, opting for payouts at maturity maximises your earnings, albeit at the cost of zero liquidity during the tenor. Similarly, you can tailor the deposit to your goals by choosing a flexible tenure from 12 to 60 months. Simply use the FD calculator to forecast your maturity proceeds accurately. If you are confronted by a financial crisis and need to access cash in haste, you can easily do that using your fixed deposit. By taking a convenient loan against FD of up to 75% of the value of your deposit, you can address your needs without liquidating your investment. With high FD rates and a host of features and benefits on offer, the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit promises a perfect blend of returns and convenience. To make the most of this investment avenue and grow your money quickly, start by filling out an online application form. This way you can usher in 2023 putting your financial well-being first!

