Start planning for a profitable new year: Invest in FD and get returns up to 7.95% p.a.

Dec 07, 2022 / 02:12 PM IST

Investing in a Bajaj Finance FD is hassle-free and makes your investment journey easy and comfortable.

A fixed deposit (FD) is one of the safest investment instruments that help you grow your corpus reliably to achieve your financial goals. Though there are several financial institutions offering attractive FD rates but always choose a partner that offers safety and attractive FD rates. One such institution is Bajaj Finance. Bajaj Finance fixed deposit offers an interest rate of up to 7.95% and carries CRISIL’s FAAA/Stable rating and ICRA’s MAAA (stable) rating.

Investing in a Bajaj Finance FD is hassle-free and makes your investment journey easy and comfortable. So, start your New Year 2023 on the right foot and check out how FD rates of 7.95% p.a. can grow your wealth in no time.

Earn returns with lucrative fixed deposit interest rates
The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers you generous returns courtesy of higher FD rates that run up to 7.95% p.a. Below table will help you to understand how your returns pan out over a varying period with interest payouts at maturity.

For senior citizen investors for a tenure of 60 months:

Investment amount Interest rate (p.a.) Tenor (in months) Interest earned Total earnings
Rs. 2,00,000 7.75% 60 Rs. 90,480 Rs. 2,90,480
Rs. 5,00,000 7.75% 60 Rs. 2,26,200 Rs. 7,26,200
Disclaimer: These results were calculated using the Bajaj Finance FD calculator

For non-senior investors for a tenor of 36 months:

Investment amount Interest rate (p.a.) Tenor (in months) Interest earned Total earnings
Rs. 2,00,000 7.50% 36 Rs. 48,459 Rs. 2,48,459
Rs. 5,00,000 7.50% 36 Rs. 1,21,148 Rs. 6,21,148
As a senior citizen, you can avail of better FD rates and get the same benefit by staying invested for a longer duration and waiting until maturity to access your earnings. But that’s not all. Bajaj Finance offers a hike in FD rates for special tenures of 15, 18, 22, 30, 33, 39, and 44 months.

Here’s an example:

Investor type Investment amount Interest rate (p.a.) Tenor (in months) Interest earned Total earnings
Normal citizen Rs. 5,00,000 7.70% 44 Rs. 1,56,288 Rs. 6,56,288
Senior citizen Rs. 5,00,000 7.95% 44 Rs. 1,61,891 Rs. 6,61,891
Invest easily, with end-to-end online process

Now you don’t need to visit a branch and submit multiple documents to open a fixed deposit account with Bajaj Finance. All you have to do is opt for an online application to start your FD immediately.


That’s all it takes. Once your payment and documents are verified, your online fixed deposit will be booked, and you’ll get an acknowledgement and an e-receipt.

Compound your earnings with the auto-renewal facility

Bajaj Finance offers you a convenient way of renewing your deposit once the maturity date arrives. With the auto-renewal facility, which you can opt for at the time of booking your fixed deposit, you can continue your investment for another term and thereby benefit from renewal bonuses. Since no manual intervention is required, you do not have to worry about missing the renewal date or submitting a new set of documents to enjoy the power of compounding!