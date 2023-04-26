 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sequoia and Tiger Global-backed Jupiter secures NBFC licence

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Apr 26, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST

Jupiter's founder Jitendra Gupta said the startup will be infusing an equity of Rs 100 crore for developing the NBFC business and is looking to raise another Rs 100 crore of loan from banks

Jupiter, founded by Gupta, provides a platform with a simplified user interface that allows users to deposit and withdraw funds

Neobanking platform Jupiter has secured a non-banking financial company (NBFC) licence from the Reserve Bank of India to enter into the lending business, a move which will double its disbursal rate for the year, founder of Jupiter Jitendra Gupta told Moneycontrol.

"We were lending in partnership with an NBFC under the Loan Service Providers (LSP) model, but the process is very cumbersome. It is not an easy model to make economic revenue. With the new licence we will be able to scale our business fast," said Gupta.

The startup will be offering the loan under Amica Financial Technologies, the private entity which operates Jupiter, Gupta said. "With this licence, we will have better control of destiny, have the direct integrations for the KYC and will be easier access and offer better to customers and chase scale in a very formal way," he added.

Gupta also said that the license will help in addressing the many uncertainties and overcome regulatory hurdles.