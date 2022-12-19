 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SaaS firm Facilio plans to increase workforce in India, bets big on energy-saving segment

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Dec 19, 2022 / 08:49 PM IST

Facilio is opening a new 40,000-sq ft space in Chennai. The new office has a fully automated facility management system in place.

Software-as-a-service (SaaS)-enabled property tech startup Facilio is looking to increase its workforce by around 100 employees across teams and bets big on the energy-saving segment in real estate operations and management.

“We now have a workforce of around 200 employees and we will mostly add close to 100 employees across sales, marketing, and engineering teams at Facilio…our energy saving segment is gaining more traction today,” said Prabhu Ramachandran, CEO & cofounder at Facilio.

Facilio helps real estate and property owners monitor energy consumption and costs using its home-grown technology, which in turn helps enterprises save costs.

“We built a product for monitoring energy consumption and we are now in the right time where there is a huge push for sustainability,” Ramachandran said.

He said that for most businesses energy cost is among the top three expenditures incurred in a year and the firm has helped save around 15-20 percent of that cost every year.

“The way we work is that we connect all the elevator systems and other major consumers of energy in a property, we also integrate with weather stations and run algorithms to optimise the running of ACs and save energy 24X7 without any manual intervention,” Ramachandran explained.