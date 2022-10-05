Robotics startup Miko acquires AI firm Square Off

Robotics startup Miko has acquired a majority stake in AI-based automated board games startup Square Off for an undisclosed deal amount.

With the acquisition, Miko is planning to expand its product line beyond the AI robot companions that it has developed.

“Miko’s eponymous kids robots use AI to deliver playful learning experiences for children ages 5 and older,” the company said in a media statement on October 5.

Founded in 2015, Miko is a consumer robotics company that caters to educators, engineers, psychologists, and content developers. The company has more than 230 employees globally and offices in the innovation hubs of Silicon Valley, London, and Mumbai.

“The move is a natural fit for two companies that share a passion for robotics and learning,” said Sneh Vaswani, Miko co-founder and CEO.

Square Off’s interactive boards, which build cognitive skills via games such as chess, use robotics and AI to adapt to the player’s level of expertise, the statement said.

“AI is the future of play, and Square Off’s innovation has transformed how players young and old interact with chess and other board games,” Vaswani said. “We’re excited to help Square Off continue accelerating its growth."