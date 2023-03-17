 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Whitefield-KR Puram Metro section on March 25: All you need to know

Christin Mathew Philip
Mar 17, 2023 / 04:34 PM IST

Metro users can cover the distance in 22 minutes for Rs 35.

BMRCL will operate seven trains on this route for commercial services with a frequency of 10-12 minutes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the long-pending Whitefield-KR Puram Metro section (13.2 km), which is the city's major tech hub, on March 25 ahead of the Karnataka elections.

This section is an extension of Bengaluru's east-west corridor (Purple Line). Though the entire 15 km Byappanahalli-Whitefield section was supposed to be completed by the end of 2020, it missed several deadlines because of multiple reasons. The remaining KR Puram-Byappanahalli section, which has been delayed due to the Open Web Girder launching work over a railway track, is expected to be completed by July 2023.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) managing director Anjum Parwez told Moneycontrol that they are expecting a daily ridership of around 1.2 lakh on the Whitefield-KR Puram section. "We are working with BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation) to operate dedicated  feeder bus services between KR Puram and SV Road Metro stations for Metro passengers till the Byappanahalli-KR Puram section is ready," he said.

"The ride time between Whitefield and KR Puram by Metro will be around 22 minutes," he said. A road ride from Whitefield to KR Puram takes around 30 minutes to 1 hour