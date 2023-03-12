 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Our exposure to Silicon Valley Bank situation is minimal': Freshworks

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Mar 12, 2023 / 10:13 PM IST

In the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) stock crash and eventual collapse, several Indian Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies with US-based operations were withdrawing funds and transferring them to other global banks.

Freshworks said its exposure to the current SVB situation is minimal relative to its overall balance sheet

Amid the sudden panic within the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) industry over the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, top SaaS firm Freshworks said that the company has minimal exposure to the current situation.

"We use SVB and several other banks for normal operations (receiving customer payments, processing payroll and payments to our vendors). Our exposure to the current SVB situation is minimal relative to our overall balance sheet," Freshworks said in a statement on March 12.

Freshworks has been a customer of Silicon Valley Bank since its early days. However, as it grew the company diversified into other banks such as Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and UBS.

