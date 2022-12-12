Mondelēz International extends partnership with HCLTech to transform hybrid-setup employee experience

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) announced on December 12 the extension of a multi-year contract with Mondelēz International to boost Mondelēz International's cybersecurity and employee experience with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

To enable its hybrid workplace model, Mondelēz International used HCLTech's BigFix platform to automate the discovery and remediation of potential vulnerabilities, the firms said in a statement.

HCLTech is expected to provide Mondelēz International with an intuitive, on-demand personalized user experience and faster issue resolution to its 110,000 plus employees across 79 countries, according to the release.

The move is supposed to create a digital experience office to help the dynamicity of the employee experience at Mondelēz International.

Punit Jain, - CTO AMEA, Global Digital Workplace Lead, Mondelēz International, highlighted the significance of this partnership and said that the world is constantly changing, making employee experience crucial.

"Having productive and happy employees means we continue to delight our customers," Jain said. He highlighted the importance of proactively ensuring and overseeing the digital workplace environment.

Commenting on the partnership, he said, "Working with HCLTech will enable us to leverage the true power of intelligent automation to drive growth and enhance employee experience." Sandeep Saxena, Executive Vice President and European Head of Diversified Industries, HCLTech, said, "This is a great endorsement of the unique IP, and cutting-edge innovation HCLTech has built over recent years." The partnership is expected to produce an "adaptive and resilient" workforce experience in a remote setup.

Moneycontrol News

