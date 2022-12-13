 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

Jaypee deal an attractive proposition for Dalmia, more clarity awaited: Brokerages

Nickey Mirchandani
Dec 13, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST

Enterprise value less than previous deals in the cement sector, will take Dalmia closer to the goal of becoming a pan-India player, say research houses

Most brokerages say Dalmia Bharat’s deal for buying Jaiprakash Associates' cement assets is at an attractive valuation that would add one more region to Dalmia's footprint and take it closer towards the goal of becoming a pan-India cement player. However, they expect more competition in the central region as stronger hands access the existing capacity with scalability options. Most research houses are awaiting clarity from the Dalmia Bharat’s management on incremental capex, deal timelines, expansion capabilities and limestone reserves, among other things.

Key brokerage takeaways on Dalmia Bharat:

JP Morgan 
Maintains 'Overweight' rating; Target Price (TP) of Rs 1,845/share.

Proposed acquisition at an attractive valuation.

Growth optionality of under-utilised assets moving to stronger hands.

Dalmia’s balance sheet can absorb such a transaction.