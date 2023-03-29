 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Investment is needed for UPI to grow 10X and reach three billion transactions a day: NPCI’s Dilip Asbe

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Mar 30, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

Asbe said at News18’s Rising India Summit that there are dialogues within the ecosystem with the government and the stakeholders on how to grow UPI to 10X and how to ensure that onboarding of a large number of customers and merchants is smooth with the right investment.

To sustain and feed the massive growth of transactions in Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which is expected to touch a 10X growth of three billion transactions a day, more investments are needed both on the customer and the merchant side, said National Payments Council of India’s Chief Executive officer Dilip Asbe.

“Growing to 10X or 3 billion translations per day is the true potential of India and to reach there we need money and we need investments both on the customer and merchant side,” Asbe said while addressing a session at News18’s Rising India Summit on Wednesday.

“In the next two-three years we are hoping to touch a billion transactions a day and as of today we are at around 30 crore transactions a day operated by Indians…There are 600 million eligible customers who are outside the digital payments ecosystem. And there are 100 million merchants outside the digital payment ecosystem who needs to come in and I think we will need money,” he added.

As of date, the government is giving digital payment incentives to the ecosystem. “There is a dialogue within the ecosystem with the government and the stakeholders that how do we grow UPI to 10X and how do we ensure that onboarding of a large number of customers and merchants is smooth with the right investment,” he said.