Davos 2023| “We are carefully optimistic about India and the global economy”: Siemens’ Matthias Rebellius 

Jan 18, 2023 / 07:54 PM IST

German conglomerate Siemens AG, which has invested more than 5 billion Euros in various infrastructures in India, is staying bullish on the Indian market and the global markets even as it remains cautious of the tight macroeconomic conditions.

“We are not sure when, how much, and where the impacts of the recession will be seen. It will not be the same everywhere around the world…And talking about India, I do see continued investment. So I'm carefully optimistic for India, but also for the global economy,” said Matthias Rebellius, Member, Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO of Smart Infrastructure.

Even with the looming fear of recession, the companies especially in the capital goods and engineering goods manufacturing have witnessed strong order bookings until now, but sentimentally, global orders may see some softening, say experts.

In fact, At the end of the September quarter, Siemens’ total order book stood at Rs 17,183 crore.

“We see continued investment in India in various infrastructure, 5G equipments, electro-mobility…We do see optimism in our order book as well,” Rebellius said.

Talking to Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2023 at Davos, Rebellius said that Siemens is investing in renewable energy and electric grids to support India doing the energy transition towards cleaner energy.