CIBIL login: Easy guide to register for as a company or an individual

A CIBIL score is a 3-digit number that is often the determinant of whether or not you get approved for a loan. Calculated by the credit rating agency TransUnion CIBIL, this score is one of the most critical factors that lenders take into account when determining your creditworthiness. You can get access to this score by logging in to your CIBIL account, which will require you to have valid CIBIL login credentials. To get the login credentials, you will need to complete the CIBIL login registration process.

Registering your account on the CIBIL website is easy and should be something that you do not overlook. Getting unlimited access to your CIBIL score and credit report allows you to stay on top of your credit health. This helps secure your financial well-being now and in the future. To know the CIBIL score login and registration process, read on.

CIBIL login registration process for individuals

As an individual, you can opt for either a yearly free CIBIL score check or get unlimited access with a subscription. In any case, to get CIBIL login credentials, you will first need to register. The CIBIL login registration process for an individual is as follows:

Step 1: Visit the CIBIL website and click on ‘Get Your CIBIL Score’

Step 2: Pick a suitable subscription plan and click ‘Get Started’

Step 3: Proceed to fill out the online form and click ‘Accept & Continue’

Step 4: Verify your identity and make the payment to successfully register

To successfully register on the CIBIL website, you will need to submit your ID proof as well as your residential proof. Acceptable documents for ID proof include:

• Driving license

• Voter ID

• Aadhaar Card

• Passport

For address proof, you can submit your utility bills or your bank account statements. After logging in, you will be able to generate your CIBIL score and report.

CIBIL login registration process for companies

Having a high credit rating is just as important for companies. However, companies get assigned a CIBIL rank instead of a CIBIL score and the registration process differs as well. To register as a company, you need to follow the below steps and get the CIBIL login credentials:

Step 1: Visit the official CIBIL website and go to the ‘Monitor Your Company's Credit Health with CIBIL Rank’ section

Step 2: Click ‘Get Started’

Step 3: Select the appropriate subscription plan

Step 4: Provide your GSTIN information or continue without it

Step 5: Enter the company details and fill out the form; if you chose not to enter your GSTIN information

Step 6: Make the payment and upload the required documents

Based on your company type, you may need to submit the following documents:

For Proprietorships:

• Address proof (Utility bills, passbooks, lease or sale agreement, account statement)

• Proprietor ID proof (PAN card, driving license, passport)

For Partnership:

• PAN card of the firm

• Address proof (Utility bills, passbooks, lease or sale agreement, account statement)

• ID proof of partner submitting request (PAN card, passport, driving license)

• Complete authorized signatories list and their specimen signatures

• Certificate of Registration or Copy of Partnership Deed

For Public and Private Ltd companies:

• PAN Card of the company

• Address proof (Utility bills, passbooks, lease or sale agreement, account statement)

• ID proof of authorised signatory (PAN card, passport, driving license)

• Complete list of authorised signatories and their specimen signature

• Copy Of Board Resolution Once you complete the registration, you will receive your CIBIL login credentials.

On the official website of CIBIL, individual consumers that aren’t registered for the service can access their CIBIL score and report for free. But this is only available once a year. You can also subscribe to their plan to get unlimited access to your CIBIL score and report. Alternatively, you can also use other third-party service providers to check your CIBIL score without registering. Bajaj Finserv offers such a provision wherein you can check your CIBIL Score for free.

The process is quick and enables you to know your creditworthiness in minutes. Knowing your CIBIL score is of utmost importance especially before availing of a new loan. It will also allow you to know your eligibility better and make informed decisions.

Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article