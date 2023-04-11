 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amul vs Nandini: Against whom do the numbers stack up?

Sreedev Krishnakumar
Apr 11, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST

Despite being the bigger player, Amul might find it challenging to go on a direct competition against Nandini in Bengaluru. Though the GCMMF is more than three times the size of KMF, the latter sells milk at a much cheaper rate

The group turnover of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which owns the Amul brand, stood at Rs 61,000 crore in FY22

Attempts by Gujarat-based Amul to enter Bengaluru seem to have turned up the heat in the IT hub's milk and dairy market, as many allege it would negatively impact local dairy co-operative Nandini, and lakhs of dairy farmers in Karnataka.

Political controversies aside, it won’t be easy for the milk behemoth to unseat Nandini’s dominant position in the city.

The biggest milk cooperative in India, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which owns the Amul brand, is more than three times the size of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which owns the Nandini brand.

KMF is also the second-biggest milk cooperative in the country after GCMMF.