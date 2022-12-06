 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amid layoffs and reduced hiring, some tech skills continue to be in demand

Haripriya Suresh
Dec 06, 2022 / 01:38 PM IST

When you’re good at what you do, your skills will be in demand in good times and bad, say the experts. The external environment is irrelevant.

After a year of headlines being dominated by the talent shortage and astronomical salaries and hikes for tech talent, the second half of 2022 brought a demand slowdown, layoffs and spending cuts as inflationary pressures weigh on companies. Amid this, despite the number of job openings seeing a significant decline, niche tech talent continues to be in demand in both tech and non-tech companies, and these roles continue to command significant hikes.

Industry experts say that good tech talent is still hard to come by, and skilled workers have no shortage of opportunities, with demand continuing to outpace supply.

The skills in question — including Full Stack engineers, data engineers, frontend engineers, DevOps, backend engineers and data scientists — continue to dominate the tech hiring space despite the overall drop in hiring, according to Xpheno co-founder Anil Ethanur.

For these skills, Xpheno said there are over 16,000 active jobs at the moment and the skills account for over 14 percent of the active tech talent demand in India currently.

According to Ethanur, India has a total talent pool of 3 lakh, and these skills account for five percent of the total tech workforce in India.

Sunil Chemmankotil, Chief Executive Officer of Teamlease Digital, said that the layoffs are predominantly in product companies that had hired in huge numbers across functions. “The demand supply gap is real, it was always there. Even when the market was good, we had a demand-supply gap, and certain skills where there is scarcity, that is continuing,” he said.