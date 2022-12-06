 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu meets Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

PTI
Dec 06, 2022 / 07:51 AM IST

In October, Nadella, 55, was presented with the prestigious Padma Bhushan by India's Consul General in San Francisco, Dr TV Nagendra Prasad. The CEO of Microsoft was named one of 17 awardees earlier this year.

Satya Nadella (Image: Reuters)

India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, on Monday met Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in Seattle during which they discussed the software giant's work in India including in education, technology, healthcare and entrepreneurship sectors.

"Discussed Microsoft's work in India including in skilling, education, technology, healthcare and entrepreneurship sectors," Sandhu said in a tweet following his meeting with Nadella at the Microsoft's headquarters in Seattle.

Microsoft was a founding member of the Global Task Force on Pandemic Response and it did some great work during India's Covid-19 crisis. Microsoft Teams is being used in virtual learning in many schools in India and the software giant also does skilling initiatives both for the labour force in the private sector as well as the public sector.

In November 2022, Microsoft and LinkedIn announced the "Skills for Jobs program" in India, providing free access to 350 courses and six new Career Essentials Certificates for six of the most in-demand jobs in the digital economy.

Notably Microsoft has also partnered with India's Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Capacity Building Commission (CBC) to enhance the functional computer literacy of nearly 2.5 million Indian civil servants and help them provide efficient and effective citizen centric services.