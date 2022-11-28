 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amazon India shutters B2B distribution arm, third business closure in a week

Moneycontrol News
Nov 28, 2022 / 05:47 PM IST

This comes after the company announced it was closing down edtech arm Amazon Academy and the food delivery service Amazon Food.

Amazon (Image: AP)

Amazon has shuttered its third business in India in a week, with the company now closing down its B2B distribution business Amazon Distribution. This comes after the company announced it was closing down edtech arm of Amazon Academy and the food delivery service Amazon Food.

Amazon Distribution was to supply goods such as groceries and stationery to local Kirana stores, and was operational in three cities in Karnataka — Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Hubballi.

An Amazon spokesperson said Amazon Distribution was being shut down following an annual operating planning review process.

“As part of our annual operating planning review process, we have made the decision to discontinue Amazon Distribution, our wholesale e-commerce website for small neighborhood stores around Bengaluru, Mysore & Hubli,” the spokesperson said.

As per the statement, the program will be discontinued in a phased manner “to take care of current customers and partners and we are supporting our affected employees during this transition”.

The statement said the company continually evaluates the progress and potential of products and services to deliver customer value and makes adjustments based on those assessments.