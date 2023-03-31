Amazon Development Centre leases 6.6 lakh sq ft in Bengaluru for 5 years

Amazon Development Centre has leased 6,59,662 square feet (sq ft) of office space in Bengaluru for five years and will pay rent at the rate of Rs 72.74 per sq ft per month, documents accessed by Propstack showed.

The web commerce company registered the document on February 27. The office is located in Constellation Business Park-Taurus II, a development by Bagmane Developers. The facility houses several tech companies.

The lease agreement has been signed between Bagmane Developers and Amazon Development Centre, the documents showed. The lease for the ground floor, and the fourth to the 12th floor from April 10, 2022, to June 30, 2024, is for Rs 72.74 per sq ft, and from July 1, 2024, to April 9, 2027, the rate is Rs 83.65 per sq ft.

The company has also taken 916 car parking lots on lease at the rate of Rs 2,875 per from April 2022 to June 2025. From July 2025 till April 2027, the rate will be Rs 3,306.

Moneycontrol News