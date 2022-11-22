Amagi buys Streamwise to firm up its streaming data analytics solutions

Media-tech unicorn Amagi has acquired Streamwise, a US-based data platform for content distributors, for an undisclosed amount to strengthen its streaming data analytics solutions, the company said on November 22.

This is Amagi's first acquisition and it comes nearly a fortnight after the Bengaluru-based media technology company announced that it has raised $100-million investment from private-equity firm General Atlantic at a valuation of $1.4 billion.

While the terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, Streamwise CEO Doug Shineman will join Amagi to lead business development for the company's new analytics vertical, it said in a statement.

"What content brands need now more than ever is information at their fingertips. The genius of Streamwise’s data platform lies in its simplicity and accessibility, making it an excellent value addition to Amagi’s server-side ad insertion-based ad offerings. Together, we can enable content brands to shape their programming, optimise their distribution and generate better ROI," said Amagi, co-founder of Baskar Subramanian.

Founded in 2008 by Subramanian, Srinivasan KA and Srividhya Srinivasan, Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetise live linear channels and on-demand channels across free-ad-supported television and video services platforms through a suite of solutions.

Two of the company's flagship business units are Cloudport and Thunderstorm. Cloudport enables broadcast and streaming TV networks to launch and manage broadcast-grade live, linear channels.

Thunderstorm is an ad detection and dynamic ad insertion platform that helps customers with content delivery in terms of monetisation and analytics. As part of the offering, it provides various performance metrics on viewership and ad engagement to content brands that deploy it for monetisation. With this purchase, Amagi states that the company will be able to integrate its proprietary as well as third-party data to provide content brands with comprehensive unified analytics as well as offer actionable business insights in a centralised and automated manner. Amagi stated that it plans to offer Streamwise capabilities as a stand-alone offering to customers who will be able to subscribe to these solutions in the coming months. “Our combined offering will help content distributors make smart decisions and scale their business in the streaming economy by saving content, sales, marketing, and finance executives from repetitive, manual, and error-prone processes,” Shineman said in a statement. Overall, Amagi supports more than 700 content brands, 800-plus playout chains, and over 2,100 channel deliveries on its platform across more than 40 countries. Among its clients include NBCUniversal, The Roku Channel, Vice Media, ABS-CBN, AccuWeather, A+E Networks UK, Cinedigm, Cox Media Group, Crackle Plus, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, and Tastemade.

Vikas SN

