Amagi buys Streamwise to firm up its streaming data analytics solutions

Vikas SN
Nov 22, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST

Amagi raised $100 million investment from private-equity firm General Atlantic at a valuation of $1.4 billion earlier this month.

Media-tech unicorn Amagi has acquired Streamwise, a US-based data platform for content distributors, for an undisclosed amount to strengthen its streaming data analytics solutions, the company said on November 22.

This is Amagi's first acquisition and it comes nearly a fortnight after the Bengaluru-based media technology company announced that it has raised $100-million investment from private-equity firm General Atlantic at a valuation of $1.4 billion.

While the terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, Streamwise CEO Doug Shineman will join Amagi to lead business development for the company's new analytics vertical, it said in a statement.

"What content brands need now more than ever is information at their fingertips. The genius of Streamwise’s data platform lies in its simplicity and accessibility, making it an excellent value addition to Amagi’s server-side ad insertion-based ad offerings. Together, we can enable content brands to shape their programming, optimise their distribution and generate better ROI," said Amagi, co-founder of Baskar Subramanian.

Founded in 2008 by Subramanian, Srinivasan KA and Srividhya Srinivasan, Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetise live linear channels and on-demand channels across free-ad-supported television and video services platforms through a suite of solutions.

Two of the company's flagship business units are Cloudport and Thunderstorm. Cloudport enables broadcast and streaming TV networks to launch and manage broadcast-grade live, linear channels.