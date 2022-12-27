 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Almost 50% of potential buyers find homes unaffordable: Report

Souptik Datta
Dec 27, 2022 / 03:10 PM IST

The report showed that average price per square foot had increased by 7 percent in Bengaluru, 3.5 percent in Mumbai and 4 percent in Delhi-NCR over the last 5 years.

Among the people surveyed, at least, 21 percent believed property prices had gone up and 17 percent said the higher interest rates had forced them to defer purchases.

At least 47 percent of homebuyers have said that they no longer found it affordable to buy property because interest rates have gone up and prices in their desired location have hit the roof, a survey by the real estate platform NoBroker found.

The survey, with 26,000 participants from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi-National Capital Region, also noted that Bengaluru has 64 percent of non-buyers and Mumbai 57 percent.

Additionally, almost 50 percent of homebuyers find homes unaffordable.
Non-buyers in Chennai and Delhi-NCR delayed making purchases because they believed the price of real estate had gone up.

Increased property prices, interest rates

The report showed that the average price per square foot had increased by 7 percent in Bengaluru, 3.5 percent in Mumbai, and 4 percent in Delhi-NCR over the last 5 years.

Among the people surveyed, at least, 21 percent believed property prices had gone up and 17 percent said the higher interest rates had forced them to defer purchases.

Souptik Datta
Sub Editor|Moneycontrol