Alliance Air disruption: Small airlines can cause big problems when they’re down

Ameya Joshi
Apr 11, 2023 / 04:21 PM IST

The state-owned airline is the monopoly operator on many routes. The disruption has meant that many airports in the country are without flights. That means people can be stranded, on an island like Agatti for instance, with no other options.

Alliance Air, the only government owned airline in the country, is flying through a rough patch. For the second consecutive day, its operations have been disrupted. The airline tweeted about “operational disruptions” affecting its network even as speculation was rife about pilot issues being the real reason.

The cancellations have brought the focus back on small airlines, which are often the only link to many airports in the country.

Lack of clarity

Alliance Air has always been a curious case. The airline continued its bookings on the Air India website for a few weeks after the privatisation of Air India. As of today, its schedule page still reflects the schedule from 2022, and it does not have a flight status checking facility. In fact its flight status page lists websites of airports where one could go and check. In one case even this link is not that of the authorised website of the airport.