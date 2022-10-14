Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu gets its own made-in-India mobile game

nCore Games, a startup co-founded by gaming veterans Vishal Gondal and Dayanidhi MG, has partnered with the makers of the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Ram Setu' to launch a made-in-India action mobile game titled ‘Ram Setu: The Run’.

Available as a free download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, Ram Setu: The Run is an endless runner game title wherein players can take on roles of the movie characters - Dr. Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), Sandra (Jacqueline Fernandez), or AP (Satyadev Kancharana).

One has to collect tokens, gems and power-ups while avoiding various obstacles and challenges such as enemy attacks, robotic drones, and wreckage among others, the company said in a statement.

The title will also have leaderboards and different game modes such as local multiplayer and split-screen multiplayer on the same device among others, it said.

The game has been developed by Dot9 Games, a Mumbai-based gaming studio housed within nCore Games that has previously developed a collection of location-based multiplayer games called Apna Games.

"Ram Setu: The Run is our attempt at marrying our prowess in game development with a blockbuster IP to bring a polished, entertaining gaming experience that anyone can just pick up and play,” says Deepak Ail, Co-Founder and CEO of Dot9 Games. “Our team has worked hard to ensure it is optimised well enough to be playable even on low-end smartphones as well as tablets."

Started in 2019, nCore Games has earlier developed multiplayer mobile games such as FAU-G and ICC Cricket Mobile. It has raised $10 million in Series A funding in January 2022. The round was led by Galaxy Interactive and Animoca Brands with participation from Polygon and HyperEdge.

nCore Games co-founder Vishal Gondal said "With Dot9 Games’ development expertise on our side, we’re confident in Ram Setu: The Run bringing gaming to everyone”

“Ram Setu has been conceived as an epic action-adventure spectacle for the entire family and the opportunity to re-imagine the film’s extension as an engaging and thrilling game is a further step in the direction of bringing fans closer to the world of Ram Setu” said Vikram Malhotra, founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, a film and digital content production house.