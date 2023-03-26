 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Akasa wants to be nimble, efficient rather than have a label: CEO Vinay Dube

PTI
Mar 26, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST

Flying in the Indian skies for more than seven months now, Akasa Air wants to be nimble and efficient rather than have a label, which will sometimes pigeonhole the airline into doing and not doing certain things, according to its founder Vinay Dube.

At the same time, he said that people have started using the words like ”warm, empathetic and kind” for the onboard experience and those are exactly the kind of words that we would like to be associated with the Akasa experience.

With 19 aircraft in its fleet and operating 110 daily flights, the carrier is in its early stages but does not want to be labelled as a startup or as a budget carrier. By the end of this year, the airline plans to start international operations and place a ”three-digit order” for aircraft. In an interview with PTI, Dube said the airline is in its early stages, but ”if someone has got 19 aircraft, is that a startup or is that not a startup?”

”Again, I am not great with labels, and even with people, I just don’t like labels… I don’t want to put labels on myself, certainly not on my company. Then, it tends to constrain the thinking,” he said.