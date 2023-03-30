Dixon Technologies targets $100bn mobile exports from India in 5 years

Electronic manufacturing services provider Dixon Technologies is aiming to grow its exports to $100 bn in next five years from current $10 bn," its Founder and Chairman Sunil Vachani said at Network 18's Rising India event. "We are expecting to reach $100 bn exports of mobile phones in 5 years. Dixon exported $10bn mobile phones last year," Vachani said.

India has huge opportunity for import substitution in electronic goods as already out of $120 bn domestic demand in the sector, $90 bn is currently made in India, he said. Design-led manufacturing and MSMEs investment is needed to establish Indian brands in the electronic sector.

"Scale is being created for design led manufacturing in electronics space. Very soon we may have Indian brands in electronics. We need MSMEs to invest in the electronic ecosystem. Design led manufacturing is necessary to make manufacturing sustainable," he said.

