AIIMS-like ransomware attacks will continue unless there is proper cyber hygiene: Google

Aihik Sur
Dec 19, 2022 / 06:14 PM IST

Royal Hansen, VP- Engineering for Privacy, Safety and Security, Google, says users should be aware of the source of their software and stresses the need for adopting Supply Chain Levels for Software Artifacts, an end-to-end framework for ensuring supply-chain integrity

Terming as "worrisome" the recent cyberattack at New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Royal Hansen, the VP- Engineering for Privacy, Safety and Security, Google, said such incidents would continue if proper cyber hygiene is not taken up.

"To me that (AIIMS cyber attack) is a worrisome development. People have been talking about ransomware, and we certainly see a lot of (it) in certain sectors. I worry that if the kind of hygiene that we need is absent, then this will continue," Hansen told Moneycontrol in an interaction in the run-up to the Google for India event in New Delhi.

Last month, a major ransomware attack hit the country's leading hospital and research institute, which left centralised records inaccessible. Hospital services such as generation of unique health identification numbers, new registrations, laboratory reports, billing and patient discharge were also hit.

Google held its annual Google for India 2022 event in India on December 16. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, and Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, attended the event.

Why ransomware?

In the last 20-30 years, IT work has built up a lot of legacy infrastructure, such as basic programs like Fortran, COBOL and so on, Hansen said. These areas would have a simple vulnerability, which hackers liked to exploit with ransomware, he said.