 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Agnikul Cosmos inaugurates India's first private rocket launchpad

Aihik Sur
Nov 28, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST

In December, the startup will use the launchpad to test launch its Agnibaan launch vehicle, which is powered by a 3D-printed, patented engine called Agnilet.

From left: AgniKul Cosmos co-founder and COO Moin SPM and CEO Srinath Ravichandran

Agnikul Cosmos, a space technology startup based in Chennai, inaugurated India's first-ever privately designed and operated launchpad at the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota.

The facility, designed by Agnikul and built in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), is divided into two sections: the Agnikul launchpad (ALP) and the Agnikul mission control centre (AMCC). They are separated by a distance of 4 kilometres.

Agnikul Cosmos mission control

The launchpad will support liquid-stage controlled launches and address the need for the ISRO's range operations team to monitor key flight safety parameters during launches.

Additionally, it has the ability to share data and other vital information with ISRO's Mission Control Center as required.