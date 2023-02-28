Aditya Birla Capital makes a foray into digital payments

Diversified financial services player Aditya Birla Capital on Tuesday announced its foray into digital payments.

The company, a part of the Aditya Birla Group, announced a tie-up with National Payments Corporation of India to develop and promote digital payment alternatives, a statement said.

Bajaj Finserv provides hi-tech mobility solutions Financial services group, Bajaj Finserv, on Tuesday provided 40 differently-abled persons in Pune with hi-tech mobility solutions.

Distribution of the devices is funded by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company and done in partnership with the non-profit Round Table India, a statement said.

Tech Mahindra partners with Microsoft over 5G * Tech Mahindra on Tuesday announced a strengthening of partnership with Microsoft to deliver Azure operator nexus solutions.

It will enable telecom operators to build, deploy and operate a scalable 5G mobile core, as per an official statement.