Adieu 2022: Key moments and developments that defined Indian automobile industry

While the year 2022 would be remembered for the inflection point of the booming electric two-wheeler (E2W) market, multiple developments, which will set the ball rolling for the next year, took place in the domestic automotive industry. The year would be marked by announcements and activities such as fire incidents followed by testing standards for E2Ws, disruptive introductions by EV start-ups, Metaverse, Flex Fuel Vehicles, opening of super expressways, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and ethanol blending in petrol, among others.

The year will also be remembered for the passing away of Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) Vice-Chairman and former president of SIAM Dr. Vikram Kirloskar.

As the year approaches its end, let’s take a sneak peek at all the progress and developments that took place in the auto industry so far:

1) Avalanche of next-gen EVs by start-ups and traditional players

While adoption of e-mobility gained traction even before the pandemic had struck, the industry this year has been working on some ground-breaking products in the EV space

Tata Motors set the ball rolling by unveiling ‘Avinya’, its first car based on a dedicated EV platform, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) did a similar move by lifting the wraps off its Born Electric range of EVs in London. While the former rolled out India’s most affordable electric passenger vehicle (e-PV) Tiagio, the latter is all set to introduce XUV400 to take on the electric variant of Nexon.

Avishek Banerjee

