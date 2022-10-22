Ola Electric launches S1 Air scooter at introductory price of Rs 79,999

S1 Air's price will be increased to Rs 84,999 from Oct 24 onwards

Ola Electric, the EV-manufacturing arm of cab aggregator Ola, on October 22 launched the S1 Air scooter at an introductory price of Rs 79,999.

The bookings have begun and customers can place their orders by paying a token amount of Rs 999, the company said in a press briefing. The purchase window would open in February 2023 and deliveries would begin from April, it said

The introductory price is valid only till October 24, as part of the Diwali discount offer after which it will be raised to Rs 84,999.

S1 Air is Ola's third offer in the electric two-wheeler category. The company has launched Ola S1, which is priced at Rs 99,000, and the top-tier S1 Pro, which costs Rs 129,000.

S1 Air features a 2.5 kWh battery pack, which allows it to scale a range of 100 km, and clock a top speed of 85 km an hour, the company said.

S1 Air is built on the S1 platform but is 25 kg lighter compared to S1 Pro, it said. It comes with eco & sports mode, OTA updates, reverse mode, Bluetooth connectivity, GPS navigation, side stand alert, music playback and remote boot unlock, the company said.

The vehicle will be available in porcelain white, neo mint, coral glam, liquid silver and jet black, among others.

The scooter would be rolled out in neighbouring Nepal later this year, followed by a launch in Europe and Latin America in early 2023, the company said.

"India’s EV revolution has to become a mass movement, and the S1 Air is a significant step in that direction," Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said, while commenting on the vehicle's launch. "Our mission of ensuring all 2Ws in India are electric by 2025 is in sight," he added.