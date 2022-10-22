English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

    Ola Electric launches S1 Air scooter at introductory price of Rs 79,999

    Bookings are open and deliveries will commence from April 2023, the company has said

    Moneycontrol News
    October 22, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST
    S1 Air's price will be increased to Rs 84,999 from Oct 24 onwards

    S1 Air's price will be increased to Rs 84,999 from Oct 24 onwards

    Ola Electric, the EV-manufacturing arm of cab aggregator Ola, on October 22 launched the S1 Air scooter at an introductory price of Rs 79,999.

    The bookings have begun and customers can place their orders by paying a token amount of Rs 999, the company said in a press briefing. The purchase window would open in February 2023 and deliveries would begin from April, it said

    The introductory price is valid only till October 24, as part of the Diwali discount offer after which it will be raised to Rs 84,999.

    S1 Air is Ola's third offer in the electric two-wheeler category. The company has launched Ola S1, which is priced at Rs 99,000, and the top-tier S1 Pro, which costs Rs 129,000.

    S1 Air features a 2.5 kWh battery pack, which allows it to scale a range of 100 km, and clock a top speed of 85 km an hour, the company said.

    Close

    Related stories

    S1 Air is built on the S1 platform but is 25 kg lighter compared to S1 Pro, it said. It comes with eco & sports mode, OTA updates, reverse mode, Bluetooth connectivity, GPS navigation, side stand alert, music playback and remote boot unlock, the company said.

    The vehicle will be available in porcelain white, neo mint, coral glam, liquid silver and jet black, among others.

    The scooter would be rolled out in neighbouring Nepal later this year, followed by a launch in Europe and Latin America in early 2023, the company said.

    "India’s EV revolution has to become a mass movement, and the S1 Air is a significant step in that direction," Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said, while commenting on the vehicle's launch. "Our mission of ensuring all 2Ws in India are electric by 2025 is in sight," he added.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #electric two-wheeler #electric vehicles #Ola #Ola Electric #Ola S1 Air
    first published: Oct 22, 2022 03:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.