 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Adani Power extends timeline to complete acquisition of DB Power till Jan 15

PTI
Dec 31, 2022 / 09:30 PM IST

In August this year, Adani Power had informed the bourses that it has agreed to acquire DB Power, which owns and operates a running 2×600 MW thermal power plant at district Janjgir Champa in Chhattisgarh.

Adani Power on Saturday said the timeline for the completion of the Rs 7,017-crore deal to acquire thermal power assets of DB Power Ltd has been extended till January 15, 2023.

Earlier, the company had extended the timeline for completion by a month till December 31, 2022.

"Parties to the proposed transaction have mutually agreed to further extend the long stop date as January 15, 2023, for achieving the closing/completion," a BSE filing said.

Earlier in August this year, Adani Power had informed the bourses that it has agreed to acquire DB Power Ltd (DB Power), which owns and operates a running 2×600 MW thermal power plant at district Janjgir Champa in Chhattisgarh.

DB Power has long and medium-term power purchase agreements for 923.5 MW of its capacity, backed by fuel supply agreements with Coal India Ltd, and has been operating its facilities profitably.

The initial term of the MOU (memorandum of understanding) shall be till October 31, 2022, which may be extended by mutual agreement, it had stated.