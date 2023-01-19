 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Adani now plans to enter water segment; FPO opens next Friday

PTI
Jan 19, 2023 / 06:31 PM IST

The group is into the entire gamut of infrastructure — being its ports, airports, roads, expressways power generation & distribution, among others. In ports and airports, the group is the largest player in the private sector.

Adani Enterprises, which is launching India Inc’s second-largest follow-on public offer worth Rs 20,000 crore next week, on Thursday said it is planning to enter the water segment as this is a key element of its core business of infrastructure.

The group is into the entire gamut of infrastructure — being its ports, airports, roads, expressways power generation & distribution, among others. In ports and airports, the group is the largest player in the private sector.

Addressing media from Milan, group chief financial officer Jugeshinder Singh said the company has fixed the price band for the Rs 20,000-crore issue in the range of Rs 3,112-3,276 per share. If fully subscribed, the Adani share sale will be the second largest FPO in India Inc after Coal India’s Rs 22,558 crore issue in 2015.

The coal major’s bumper Rs 15,199 crore IPO in October 2010 was the biggest till then.At the lower end of the price band, the issue price will be a 10 per cent discount to today’s closing, as the Adani Enterprises counter closed sharply down at Rs 3,461.60 on the BSE – a loss of 3.72 per cent from the previous close against the benchmark Sensex losing only 31 bps.

”Being the largest infrastructure player, and having been there in almost the entire spectrum of this critical segment for the past two decades or so, we’re very keen on tapping the water segment by entering water purification, treatment and distribution areas, Singh said.”

"As we do a lot of project/company incubations this will also be part of our incubation project but nothing has been fixed yet,” he said, refusing to divulge more details.We’re currently studying the scope and opportunities, and also looking at possible joint venture projects/acquisition targets.