Adani met Pimco, BlackRock for potential private bond placement

Bloomberg
Mar 30, 2023 / 06:57 AM IST

The conglomerate led by billionaire Gautam Adani is aiming to raise up to $1 billion in two tranches this year via such a route, said the people, who declined to be named as they were not authorized to speak about it.

Adani Group executives met US investors, including from BlackRock Inc., Blackstone Inc. and Pacific Investment Management Co., as part of its plans to market privately placed bonds for some of its group companies, according to people familiar with the matter.

The conglomerate led by billionaire Gautam Adani is aiming to raise up to $1 billion in two tranches this year via such a route, said the people, who declined to be named as they were not authorized to speak about it.

An Adani Group spokesperson did not immediately comment when contacted by Bloomberg. A representative for Pimco declined to comment. Representatives for BlackRock and Blackstone did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The meetings were part of a global roadshow that reached US cities including New York, Boston, Los Angeles and San Francisco, as Adani seeks to reassure international investors that the ports-to-power empire’s finances are under control. As much as $153 billion in combined market value was erased from company stocks following a January short seller’s report.