 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Activist Teesta Setalvad walks out of jail

PTI
Sep 03, 2022 / 08:45 PM IST

She had been lodged in the Sabarmati Central Jail here since her arrest on June 26.

Activist Teesta Setalvad walked out of a prison here on Saturday, a day after the Supreme Court granted her interim bail in a case of allegedly fabricating evidence related to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

She had been lodged in the Sabarmati Central Jail here since her arrest on June 26.

As per the SC order, she was produced before sessions judge V A Rana for bail formalities."The sessions court imposed two conditions over and above the conditions imposed by the apex court. The sessions court asked the accused to furnish a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and not to leave India without its prior permission," special public prosecutor Amit Patel said.

PTI
TAGS: #Ahemdabad central jail #Bail #Teesta Setalvad
first published: Sep 3, 2022 08:45 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.