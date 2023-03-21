 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Accenture to acquire Bengaluru-based AI firm Flutura

PTI
Mar 21, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST

IT services and consulting firm Accenture on Tuesday said it will acquire Bengaluru-based industrial artificial intelligence company Flutura.

The deal size was not disclosed.

Flutura has approximately 110 professionals who specialize in industrial data science services for manufacturers and other asset-intensive companies.

"Flutura will strengthen Accenture's industrial AI services to increase the performance of plants, refineries, and supply chains while also enabling clients to accomplish their net-zero goals faster," Accenture said in a statement.