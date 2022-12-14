 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
About 75% of IPOs listed in 2022 are set to end the year in green

Ravindra Sonavane
Dec 14, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

Adani Wilmar is the top-performing IPO trading around 174 percent higher than its issue price, while ASG Transact posted a 57 percent decline in stock price. Among other notables, Life Insurance Corporation and Delhivery stocks are down 34 percent each. 

Nearly 75 percent of the total shares listed in 2022 are trading higher from their issue price though the global macro concerns and volatile stock markets crimped the number of initial public offerings (IPOs) this year.

In 2022, around 37 firms came out with IPO plans to collectively raise over Rs 58,500 crore. About 33 firms have listed on exchanges so far, of which nearly 25 companies are trading higher from their issue prices.

Four firms — Sula Vineyards, Abans Holdings, Landmark Cars and KFin Technologies — will list on exchanges by the year-end and they too are trading 5-10 percent higher in the grey market. Analysts expect flat to higher openings on debut day for these four IPOs.

Gainers and losers

Adani Wilmar was the top-performing IPO gaining over 174 percent from its issue price followed by Hariom Pipe Industries, Veranda Learning Solutions and Venus Pipes & Tubes, which jumped over 100 percent each from their issue prices.

Among losers, AGS Transact Technologies declined 59.7 percent while Uma Exports, Life Insurance Corp and Delhivery dropped over 24 percent each. Inox Green Energy Services, Uniparts India and Keystone Realtors Ltd were down marginally from their issue prices.