Rising currency is an “absurd outcome” for a country that is running current account deficit: Montek Singh Ahluwalia

Moneycontrol News
Dec 29, 2022 / 02:25 PM IST

The former planning commission deputy chairman says a rising currency is an “absurd outcome” for a country that is running a current account deficit.

 The Indian rupee has risen against several developed and emerging market currencies which is not favourable for a country that runs a current account deficit, according to Montek Singh Ahluwalia, the former deputy chairman of the erstwhile planning commission.

“Anyone who says the rupee has depreciated and implies that the rupee should not have depreciated doesn’t realise that the rupee has actually appreciated against the Euro, the yen… a lot of other currencies,” Ahluwalia told Moneycontrol in an interview.

“And for a country that is running a current account deficit that is an absurd outcome. So, I don’t share the view that the rupee has depreciated.”

Ahluwalia’s views are in line with that of the government’s which has been insisting that while the rupee has fallen against the dollar, its losses are lesser that most developed and emerging market peers. Effectively, the rupee has actually gained against many of these other currencies, which hurts our export competitiveness.

Meanwhile, the opposition has tried to corner the government on the issue of the currency depreciation.