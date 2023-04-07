 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A Dhirubhai Ambani handshake that wasn’t, black Ambassador car and a D2C brand called FreshToHome

Darlington Jose Hector
Apr 07, 2023 / 05:18 PM IST

Shan Kadavil’s technological know-how and Mathew Joseph’s market knowledge helped the online fish and meat delivery platform raise $100 million in funding in February

Shan Kadavil & Mathew Josep

Mathew Joseph’s fish exports business was prospering until the global financial crisis struck in 2008. The aftershocks of the recession that followed were felt across the world.

Kochi, Kerala-based 56-year-old Joseph’s fish exports business was on a downward spiral for the next two years. His savings and other assets were at risk as payments were delayed and he neared bankruptcy.

One evening at the dinner table, Joseph decided to talk to his wife and children about their fragile financial position. Until that point, the fish business was all about exports and never the domestic market.

“My wife asked me why we were procuring fish at a high price here and selling in low-priced overseas markets affected by the recession. Why can’t we sell them here at guaranteed high prices,” she asked.