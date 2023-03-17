 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A day of mixed feelings: Gopinathan, on resigning from TCS

Haripriya Suresh
Mar 17, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST

But since his resignation he has been feeling all light and happy, and has no clue what he’s going to do next. The big task before him now is to write his CV, since he hasn’t prepared one since his time at IIM A.

“It’s a day of mixed feelings for me,” an emotional and reflective Rajesh Gopinathan said as he stepped down from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) after 22 years of service.  On the evening of March 16, TCS announced that Rajesh Gopinathan will step down as CEO on September 15,  and that K Krithivasan  is the CEO designate as of March 16. Gopinathan will stay on till September to help with the transition.

Post the transition, Gopinathan said he is looking forward to enjoying some downtime, spending time with family, and sitting back and thinking about what he wants to do next.

“It would not have been apt to do that when I am doing something as important as this,” he said. He added that the Tata group is  where he has seen and learnt everything he knows, and that he enjoyed the mentorship of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandra.

A usually reticent Gopinathan opened up during the press conference post the announcement of his exit. He said that the last time he wrote his resume was when he was doing his MBA, and quipped that fielding questions from the press quarter after quarter for the last decade has been among the hardest things he has done.