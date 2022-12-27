 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

2022 and HR: A year when people-centric policies introduced during pandemic took root

Abhishek Sahu
Dec 27, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST

Moneycontrol interacted with a cross-section of HR leaders across sectors to gauge how 2022 was for the industry and what innovative practices they implemented at their organisations.

As 2022 comes to end, HR leaders say the year would be remembered for its embracement of experiments in people-centric policies. What was learned during the past two years of the ravaging pandemic, in 2022 became the torchbearer of the ‘leading with change’ philosophy.

Moneycontrol interacted with a cross-section of HR leaders across sectors to gauge how 2022 was the year of realisation and experimentation for them which led them to implement some innovative HR practices at their organisation.

Strengthening employee-manager relationship

As part of its TESS (talent engagement and sustained success) program, robotic process automation (RPA) software provider Automation Anywhere collects relevant data from every teammate, focusing on seven currencies of compensation: Cash, Equity, Development, Time, Recognition, Visibility, and Respect.

The company also gets a retention risk assessment from the teammates. Concurrently, HR teams ask each manager a series of questions about each teammate reporting to them. These questions focus on the relevance of the role, the performance of the individual in the role, the individual’s contribution as a good corporate citizen, and how the manager assesses the teammate’s stickiness or retention risk.

Once the HR team has the data, the firm’s automation bots, within a week, produce a workbook for each manager that provides crucial inputs on everyone around their performance, teammate’s experience, necessary recommendations for improvement and upgradation in areas such as salary adjustments, compensation-ratio, vesting health and for additional equity if necessary, and on the retention risk score.