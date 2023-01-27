 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
1 year since launch, Air India gives a glimpse of future — expanded network, timely performance

Ameya Joshi
Jan 27, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST

The merger and fleet expansion will decide the airline’s fate. Often, this decade gets described as the “Decade of India.” If all goes well, it could well be the decade of Air India as well.

The Tata group completes one year of taking over Air India on January 27, 2023. What would have been a splendid January leading up to the occasion has been marred by one or the other controversy and notices from the regulator. This is an indication of how harsh aviation as a business is and how the Tatas will face more challenges in aviation than in any of its other customer-facing businesses.

After a false start with the appointment of the CEO, the airline has made rapid progress on multiple fronts — starting with getting more aircraft back in the air, getting a nod from CCI (Competition Commission of India) for the merger of AirAsia India with itself, and following it up with a nod from the Singapore Airlines group to merge Vistara with Air India and form one mega entity.

Interestingly, for half of last year leading up to the Farnborough air show, the airline was in the news for a mega order of aeroplanes with both Airbus and Boeing. The latest rumour indicates that the order could be placed today.

The airline went in for fleet augmentation after having signed up for five B777-200LR which were earlier operated by Delta, and later, six B777-300ER, which will join in the next few months. These B777-300ERs are in a four-class configuration, while the Delta planes are in three-class configuration, with a premium economy, not first class. This will see Air India operate premium economy for the first time. The airline has already done a soft launch on its Mumbai-San Francisco route.