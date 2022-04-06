With Curvv EV concept, Tata Motors drives in ‘Gen 2’ of electric vehicles

Tata Motors at a brief press launch on April 6 showcased the latest addition to its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio—the Tata Curvv EV. While the unveiling was thin on details, viewers did get a glimpse of what will be the first mid-size electric SUV in the company’s portfolio, sitting above the Tata Nexon EV as its slightly longer sibling, featuring more range and, in all likelihood, a larger battery pack.

The Tata Nexon EV is the country’s best-selling electric car, with a record 9111 units sold between January 2021 and December 2021.

The Nexon EV, coupled with the Tigor EV, has resulted in sales figures of more than 14,880 cars during the period. The Curvv is aimed at further burnishing the brand’s position as the foremost EV manufacturer of the country.

‘New thought’

New promise, new design, new ‘thought’ put together in Curvv, said Shailesh Chandra, managing director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited. "With the concept Curvv, we now enter the Generation 2 EV architecture which will further enhance the adoption of EVs in India by overcoming the current barriers" Chandra said at the launch.

Not much is known about the Curvv except that much like the Nexon, it features a coupé-like profile, with a sloping roofline similar to the Nexon EV. Though the car will be positioned above the Nexon EV, it is likely the concept version of the long-wheelbase, long-range Nexon EV upgrade that’s had the grapevine abuzz over the last couple of months.

The production version of the Curvv EV will be launched in 2024, first in all-electric format followed by an ICE version. Though not confirmed by the company, it will likely be based on the brand’s new, modular ALFA platform, which is powertrain agnostic.

The new Tata Punch EV is also based on the ALFA platform. With the Punch EV in place, Tata Motors will have the most wholesome electric SUV portfolio in the country, with the Punch marking the starting point, followed by the Nexon EV, Curvv EV and the Tata Sierra EV marking the top-end, at least for the foreseeable future.

The Tata Sierra EV concept was unveiled early 2020 at the New Delhi Auto Expo and is slated to be the premium electric offering in Tata’s passenger EV portfolio.

It’s unclear whether the Punch EV will serve as the much-needed mass-market EV in the future. For now, Tata wants to bring a bit more power and range to the market, along with more added space.

Recently, MG Motors launched the ZS EV, with a larger battery pack offering an extended real-world range of approximately 360 km.

The Tata Nexon EV, which comes with a 30.2 kWh battery size, sells in the most as it manages to avail central and state subsidies on battery EVs. The subsidies come with a price cap of Rs 15 lakh and a battery size cap of 30 kWh for four-wheeled electrics, so it's unlikely that the more premium Curvv EV will be able to avail the subsidies.